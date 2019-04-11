Savannah Chrisley Gushes Over Fiance Nic Kerdiles In Sweet New Post

It’s only been a week since Savannah Chrisley publicly announced her engagement to NHL star Nic Kerdiles, but it’s safe to say that she’s still on cloud nine.

Over the past few days, the reality star has been flooding her Instagram account with photos of herself and Kerdiles, including a few from a recent engagement shoot with People. But her most recent post certainly has people talking because of how sweet it is. In the photo shared with her nearly 2 million followers, Savannah gives fans a sneak peek of the proposal.

In the image, Kerdiles is down on one knee and holds the ring in a box in his hand. The hockey star looks dressed to impress in a pair of black pants along with a brown colored blazer. Savannah stands just in front of her man and looks incredible in a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans and a powder blue blazer. Chrisley also rocks a pair of tall black-heeled boots and a silver watch.

It seems as though the 21-year-old is overwhelmed with emotions as she appears to be wiping away tears from her eyes. Just behind the pair is a decorated mantle and Christmas tree, since the engagement happened right before Christmas. And long with the post, there is a sweet caption.

“I still can’t believe it!! I get to spend the rest of my life with my bestfriend! #imissyou @nickerdiles and I can’t wait grow old with you!”

The post has earned the reality star a ton of attention with over 137,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to wish the happy couple well, while countless others took to the post to gush over how cute the pair is together.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one follower wrote.

“Well well what’s Todd going to try and do to control this???? LOL!!! Congrats Savannah!!”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, The 21-year-old shared that Kerdiles popped the question on Christmas Eve, even though Savannah wasn’t too happy that there was a film crew there on a holiday.

“[On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious,” Chrisley dished. “I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.'”

After that, Chrisley went on to explain that her mom said that she had forgotten to get something at the grocery store and kind of set her up so Nic had time to get things ready. So Julie and Savannah left to go to the store and when they returned home she got the surprise of her life: a proposal.

Fans can catch Savannah and her brother Chase on their new show, Growing Up Chrisley, on Tuesdays on USA.