‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Garren Stitt Shares Tantalizing Tidbit About Oscar’s Future Via Social Media

Some new General Hospital spoilers regarding the character of Oscar Nero have just emerged thanks to social media. Fans have been anxious to see whether or not the teen would really die from his brain cancer, and if so, when. In the latest episodes, the show has made it seem like Oscar may only have days left to live. While specifics still remain unknown, actor Garren Stitt just shared one buzzworthy tidbit about his fate via his Instagram Stories.

Most of Stitt’s recent Instagram posts have shown him doing photo shoots, attending school, or even hanging with his Andi Mack co-stars. Nothing has seemed very definitive in terms of whether or not he is still filming on the General Hospital set, but that changed on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, Stitt shared a short video via his Instagram Stories noting that he was on the General Hospital set filming. As he gave his followers a little pep talk, he showed the iconic GH building sign. Unfortunately, he didn’t share specific details beyond that, so fans will have to guess at what this means.

The simplest explanation is probably that Oscar fights to extend his time despite his dire prognosis and lives for at least a few weeks longer. What the cast is filming now will likely air in the middle of May, as it is known that the cast has been filming the Nurses Ball this week. That will begin airing on May 16.

There could be some other possibilities that explain Stitt’s continued presence on the General Hospital set too, of course. Oscar might miraculously live, thus it wouldn’t come as a shocker that he’s still around for the Nurses Ball. Granted, Terry and Monica told Kim and Drew during Thursday’s show that the teen has very little time left and that things will get worse quite quickly. That doesn’t make it sound as if there’s hope for a miracle, but it’s still possible.

It’s also possible that Stitt could be filming some scenes that will show Oscar in flashbacks, dream sequences, visions, or the like. The show hasn’t revealed any specific spoilers about Oscar’s fate or a timeline yet, although General Hospital spoilers with some sense of where this is headed should emerge soon.

How long does Oscar still have and could he pull through and survive this cancer battle? General Hospital spoilers have detailed that Carly will reach out to Jax soon and he’ll return to Port Charles to support Josslyn during this heartbreaking time. Given that teaser, it does seem as if Oscar will die. However, now fans perhaps have a sense of how much more time the teen has before Josslyn, Kim, Drew, and his other loved ones have to say a final farewell.