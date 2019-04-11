Lucy Hale Just Went Braless And Instagram Is Losing It

Nobody seems to need a bra these days. Kim Kardashian does fine without, and so does her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. On April 11, 2019, another celebrity is joining the bandwagon.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale has taken to Instagram for what may be the classiest braless picture around. Steering clear of the stereotypical “Instagram look,” this actress isn’t contoured-up. She also isn’t posing provocatively. A simple black blazer contrasts Lucy’s porcelain skin. That, in turn, contrasts a slick of bold red lipstick. With her hair pulled back and parted down the middle, Lucy’s look is simple yet polished. It’s also totally braless.

An interesting caption suggests that bras aren’t the only thing Lucy is ditching. “Dry shampoo” is also up there, according to Lucy. Still, this girl has a solution. It’s called a ponytail. While comments from female fans probe Hale for beauty tips, there’s no denying that the male ones are struggling to cope.

“I wish you was in the new PPL”

One fan seems so carried away, they’re not quite managing to spell the abbreviation of Pretty Little Liars correctly. “PPL” should technically be “PLL.”

“IM MELTING NOW”

Another handle is professing their admiration by using caps, but they’re missing an apostrophe.

Lucy has 23.4 million Instagram followers. Her updates don’t frequently show this much skin, although The Inquisitr did spot Lucy going topless on April 4. With bed sheets covering her chest, Lucy’s April 4 post ranked lower on the cleavage front, but it did clock in as one of Lucy’s few nude posts. Hale was, as it appeared, unclothed in her bed.

The April 11 post does seem to be following a Hollywood trend. Whether it’s Kendall Jenner “freeing the nipple” in sheer tops or Kourtney Kardashian going fully nude for her Poosh lifestyle website, something about clothing now seems optional in this industry.

Another trend seems to be manifesting. It’s called celebrities communicating with fellow celebrities via the digital space. We see it from Hailey Bieber leaving comments on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram. Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, likewise receives comments from famous faces. Cody Simpson recently commented on Justin’s black-and-white photo of his wife posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. For Hale’s April 11 post, the celebrity comment comes from activist Maggie Q. Of course, when it’s between girls, the talk is about hair and makeup.

Maggie replied to Hale’s suggestion of opting for ponytails “when dry shampoo just won’t cut it.” She states that “people would,” but only if “their ponytails looked like that.” Queen of ponytails Ariana Grande has not commented. Perhaps, she too is temporarily impaired by the braless effect.