Constance Nunes Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skimpy Distressed Bodysuit In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Constance Nunes knows she can rock a mechanic’s overall just as graciously as she can a bodysuit, a bikini, or nothing at all. The Portuguese-American reality TV star has become an Instagram sensation, in part, thanks to the sultry photos she often shares with her fans while wearing all of the above.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old starlet took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling collage that shows herself donning an off-white bodysuit that puts her hourglass figure on full display. Her short-sleeved garment has intentional holes across the bodice, and its cut hugs Nunes’ body in a way that highlights her voluptuous torso. According to the tag Nunes included with her post, the bodysuit is by the brand JLUXLABEL.

The photo shows the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star in the distressed piece as she strikes two different poses. In the first, the brunette bombshell has her body toward the camera as she turns her gaze away from the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She has one arm across her stomach while she places the other hand under her chin. In the second photo, she has her back toward the onlooker as she looks over her shoulder at the camera. One again, her lips are apart.

Nunes is wearing her eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, while black mascara further intensifies her gaze. She is wearing a shimmering nude shade on her lips, which adds extra plumpness, while bronzer accentuates the fierce bone structure of her face, helping contour and frame. She is wearing her silky brunette hair swept to the side adding dramatic movement, and down, as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Nunes shared with her 288,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,600 likes and over 35 comments within minutes of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Yas girl! so hot,” one user chimed in, paired with several fire emoji.

“So since I just binge watched season one in a day. When’s season two?” another asked.

Nunes was featured on the Netflix reality show that premiered in mid-September of 2018, which helped her boost her fame and name. However, the starlet was already well known in Hollywood from her work as a stunt woman, as Hot Cars previously pointed out.