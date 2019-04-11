Netflix’s ‘Wine Country’ Trailer Showcases Amy Poehler’s Directorial Debut

One of the best comedians in the industry is set to make her directorial debut with the Netflix original movie, Wine Country. The trailer for the new film was released on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, and sees Poehler star in and direct a story about a group of women who come together as friends to celebrate one of their milestone birthdays, in wine country.

Amy Poehler rose to fame during her tenure as part of the Saturday Night Live cast, and is considered to be one of the show’s alums who has made it onto bigger things in Hollywood. Following her tenure on SNL, Poehler made a name for herself on the long-running hit NBC show, Parks and Recreation, which recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Poehler has often collaborated with another SNL veteran, Tina Fey, in films such as Sisters and Baby Mama, but they often came together in smaller cameos in each others’ films as well, such as Mean Girls. Similarly, Fey can be seen in a seemingly supporting role in Wine Country as well.

Poehler began directing with some episodes of Parks And Recreation, leading to her latest feature film directorial debut in Netflix’s Wine Country. The movie stars other comic veterans, such as Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Rachel Dratch (The Week Of), Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs), and Paula Pell (Big Mouth), along with Tina Fey (Mean Girls) and Jason Schwartzman (Big Eyes).

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Wine Country looks like a hilarious take on the conventional girls trip movie, with the leading ladies being older and celebrating one of their birthdays, and all the insecurity and self-doubt that comes with it. The trailer starts off with the group of friends attempting to make the trip memorable by trying outrageous things outside their comfort zone, with hilarious results. The Wine Country trailer has a vibe that is very similar to that of other films in the same genre, such as Bridesmaids, Girls Trip, or Bad Moms.

In an interview with Wine Spectator, Poehler discusses how the inspiration for Wine Country came from her own experiences with her friends, many of whom have also been cast in the movie with Poehler as well.

“I mean, it is not a documentary, and we are not playing ourselves, but we kind of cherry-picked some of the moments and put them in the film. We did all get together for Rachel [Dratch]’s birthday one year in wine country. We did have dance parties in the living room and have kind of teary conversations in the hot tub, and go into the deep end as most female friendships do.”

Wine Country is set to release on Netflix on May 10.