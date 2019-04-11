Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Have Reportedly Split Again

On-again, off-again couple Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus have reportedly called it quits once again.

A source close to the pair tells People that Ben and Lindsay have decided to go their own separate ways as they are both focusing on their children. But even though the pair may no longer be seeing one another, the source shares that the two still have a ton of love for one another and they really gave the relationship a solid chance. However, it was the long-distance that killed the romance, the insider says.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work.”

Shookus is a producer on Saturday Night Live and the daughter whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Miller resides there. On the flip side, a lot of Ben’s work is in the Los Angeles area and so are his three children: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. According to The Hollywood Life, Ben and Lindsay originally called it quits in just before Affleck checked into rehab last August.

The couple remained split up for a few months before being spotted out and about in public together in January. And the normally under-the-radar couple even attended the New York City premiere of Ben’s new Netflix film, Triple Frontier, last month. They were also spotted out on a number of occasions, grabbing a bite to eat or walking around the city together over the past few months.

And while it may be hard for Affleck to have lost Shookus in his life, he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have remained focused on co-parenting their three kids, and so far, it seems like they’re doing a really good job of it. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Ben made an appearance on The Today Show where he got incredibly candid about his long battle with alcohol.

The father-of-three sat down with host Hoda Kotb and explained that he’s come to the realization that being an alcoholic is just a part of his life that he needs to navigate through and deal with. During the tell-all interview, Affleck also pointed out that his now ex-wife has been instrumental in his recovery, and he even called her the “most important central person” in his life since she is the mother of his kids. He also made sure to say how great she’s been with their three children and co-parenting.

“I’m lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible,” he said of Garner.

Luckily, it seems like Ben is on a great path.