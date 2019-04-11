Avengers Confirmed To Split Up Into Teams In ‘Endgame’

How will the surviving heroes split in their takedown of Thanos?

There have been some shocking new revelations in the most recent TV spot for Avengers: Endgame. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Marvel Studios dropped some new footage from the film Thursday morning in a new commercial-style ad for the upcoming superhero flick. While the new TV spot contained mostly previously used footage, there were some new shots of the surviving Infinity War heroes in their Quantum Realm suits and a voiceover speech from Captain America.

One big takeaway from the new trailer came from Cap’s speech where he appears to be amping the team up for battle.

“You know your teams, you know your missions. No mistakes, no do-overs. Look out for each other – this is the fight of our lives.”

It looks like the heroes are going to split up in their takedown of Thanos and in their efforts to undo the effects of the snap. One of the last images in the TV spot is nine fists coming together as the group prepares for the upcoming events. This likely means that the nine heroes who are together in the Avengers facility are the ones going to divide into groups.

Only eight characters have been seen in the red and white Quantum Realm suits, Cap, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Nebula, Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Rocket, and Colonel Rhodes/War Machine. The ninth member of the group is currently a mystery as fans speculate online. It likely belongs to Carol Danvers, Thor, or Bruce Banner, with many believing it’s the latter.

While fans try and decipher the mysterious fist, others are speculating on how the group will split up. Since Cap appears to be delivering the speech to those eight other people, how they might split up can be speculated based on their knowledge and abilities.

Screen Rant is guessing based on leaked set photos that one team will consist of Iron Man, Captain America, and Ant-Man. Those photos seem to place the three heroes at the Battle of New York, from the original Avengers film. The second team suggested is of Black Widow and Hawkeye. The two former SHIELD agents are featured alongside one another in many of the trailer scenes and have a longstanding history with one another, longer than any of the other Avengers have.

This would leave Nebula, Rocket, and War Machine on a third team. Nebula and Rocket both hail from other worlds outside of Earth and share a lot of the same galactic knowledge. Rocket has also been seen in a trailer hanging off the shoulder of War Machine, meaning this team is very likely as well.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.