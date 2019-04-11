‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Comments On Lala Kent’s Fight With Billie Lee

What does she think of Lala and Billie's rumble at SUR Restaurant?

Scheana Marie’s co-stars, Lala Kent and Billie Lee, were seen in a heated debate at SUR Restaurant during an episode of Vanderpump Rules weeks ago, and on April 10, Scheana spoke about the drama during an interview with TooFab.

Nearly one month after Lala came forward as an alcoholic, Scheana looked back on Lala’s fight with Billie and said that while she’s had past experiences with people who have faced addiction, she “never thought [Lala] was an alcoholic.”

Speaking to TooFab, Scheana said she believed Lala’s meltdown in Mexico was prompted by alcohol and likely had something to do with Lala realizing her drinking was a problem. As Scheana explained, it was “hard to watch” her friend go through a panic attack on the show but did her best to let Lala know she was there to support her.

As for her fight with Billie, in addition to her fight with Raquel Leviss, Scheana said she missed a lot of her co-star’s drama and admitted that she doesn’t fully understand what Lala went through after the death of her father last spring because she’s never lost a parent.

“I think everyone grieves in different ways. You can say she didn’t handle herself professionally, but I don’t know how I would’ve acted in that situation,” she said. “It’s hard to watch that back because you see someone hurting so bad and taking it out in the wrong way, but I don’t think there’s any right way to grieve.”

While many Vanderpump Rules cast members were upset that Lala didn’t face any punishment for the way she acted towards Billie at SUR Restaurant, Scheana suspected Lisa Vanderpump was more lenient with Lala because her dad died around the same time that Lisa lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide.

As for Lala’s thoughts on her encounter with Billie, Scheana said she stands by her behavior and believes she carried herself “very well” since she “didn’t draw blood.” As Scheana explained, Lala acting out in a verbal way against Billie was actually Lala being calm.

“I was just there to try and support her and kind of bring her back down. We went bikini shopping for Mexico after that, and she was in a much better place,” Scheana added.

To see more of Scheana, Lala, Billie, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.