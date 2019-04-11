Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer Stuns Kyle

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer knows what Kyle did, and her reaction absolutely floors him.

It was all so simple in Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) mind. All he had to do was marry Summer (Hunter King) for one year, and she’d save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life with a piece of her liver. Kyle even told Summer he wouldn’t perform his husbandly duties. All that went out the window on his wedding night, though, when Kyle and Summer consummated their union.

Since then, they’ve done the deed at least one other time, and now Lola tells Kyle she’s ready to be intimate. Once again, Kyle believes that all he needs to do is explain to Summer that he desperately loves Lola and he’ll be free to be with the woman he loves. Nothing is ever simple, though, in Genoa City. Certainly not love.

Before Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) can blackmail Jack (Peter Bergman) over Kyle’s make-out session with Lola, and before Kyle can tell Summer himself, Summer guesses that her husband slept with Lola, according to She Knows Soaps. An anxious Kyle reveals that he stopped things before it went that far, but he told his wife that he still loves Lola.

Many wives would lose it at hearing such news, but not Summer. In fact, Summer tells Kyle that she knows he still loves Lola. However, that isn’t a problem for her. Summer believes in their bond so much that she wants to work together to move past it because she still sees a glorious future for them. Summer completely forgives Kyle for his indiscretion, and she vows to never stop loving him. Kyle essentially has little choice but to hold Summer while she falls asleep. It seems like the woman once called “Snowflake” isn’t going to make it easy for Kyle to extricate himself from their agreement.

It’s clear that Summer feels that by the time their year is up, Kyle will be wholly hers and forget entirely about Lola, but that seems to be more of a fairy tale on Summer’s part than reality. When Lola and Kyle went up to the room together and made out, he clearly had strong feelings for her. Plus, Lola is ready and willing to move forward with the man she feels is right for her. That’s quite a lot of opposition for Summer to overcome, and she may not be able to get Kyle to see that she’s the right woman for him.