‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Are Moving Into Their New House

They followed in Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's footsteps.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz just bought a new home and in a series of recent Instagram Stories, Maloney has opened up to her fans and followers about her frustrations with packing.

After following in the footsteps of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval and purchasing their first home, Maloney is doing her best to de-clutter her life as she and Schwartz prepare to settle down and start a family together.

“I think I have enough lip stuff? This is edited down, too. I Marie Kondo-ed this sh*t and I still have that many!” Maloney ranted to her online audience while showcasing several plastic bins filled with tons of beauty supplies. “I went through makeup, and I have palettes here and here and that’s not counting all this stuff but hey I threw out so much so this is actually progress. Oh god, packing sucks!”

According to an April 11 report from Bravo’s Home & Design, Maloney and Schwartz haven’t yet confirmed where they are moving to. However, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March, Maloney said that she and Schwartz “might be in escrow” after living together for years in a West Hollywood apartment.

The outlet went on to reveal that earlier this year, Sandoval and Madix dropped a whopping $2 million on a stunning home in The Valley and shortly thereafter, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed that they too had bought a new home.

As for the rest of the cast, Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are staying put in their Bel Air mansion as they continue to renovate the home they share with his two kids as they prepare for their 2020 wedding.

Once Maloney and Schwartz get settled into their new home, the couple, who married in 2016, are expected to begin trying for a baby. In fact, Schwartz asked Maloney if she was ready to “make a baby” during the show’s most recent episode as they spent time together in Puerto Vallarta.

In addition to a possible pregnancy from Maloney and Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder recently sparked rumors that she and boyfriend Beau Clark will likely start a family before tying the knot. Likewise, Taylor and Cartwright are expected to start trying for a child after their June wedding.

To see more of Maloney, Schwartz, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.