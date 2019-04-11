Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Curvy Backside In Gold Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be taking a break from her busy life to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle brand/website, Poosh, with a trip to Finland.

On Thursday, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself rocking a gold bikini while lounging in a hot tub.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourt is seen crouching in a corner of a hot tub as she shows off her curvy backside in a metallic bikini. Kardashian’s flat tummy is on full display as she plays with her hair and gives a sultry stare into the camera for the photograph.

Kourtney has her dark hair down and parted to the side. It’s wet from the hot tub, and she dons a full face of makeup, which includes dramatic lashes, dark brows, a bronzed glow, and nude lips.

The reality star sits in the bubbling water as a snowy, picturesque scene can be seen behind her. There are plenty of trees in the background of the photo, and snow all over the ground. The white powder is also seen resting on the roof of a log cabin cottage, while lanterns hang from the hot tub covering.

Kourt didn’t reveal what she’s doing in Finland, but she may be celebrating her 40th birthday, which is next week. In addition, fans are loving the sexy bikini photo from her trip, as the picture gained over 400,000 likes in the first 30 minutes after it was posted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be planning a huge bash to celebrate her milestone birthday. Sources claim that the mother-of-three wants a sexy party complete with topless waiters.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after,” an insider told Radar Online.

“She’s asked her mom to throw her the sexiest event she’s ever put together – think artistic but erotic dancers, topless waiters (both guys and girls), and enough champagne to sink a ship. This will be Kourtney’s message to the world – she’s 40 and fabulous,” the source added.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kourtney opened up about her birthday party, revealing that her sister, Khloe, was helping to plan it. Khloe then revealed that Kourt had very strict rules for the party, such as no balloons or printed decorations with her age on it.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.