Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Itty Bitty White Crop Top

Who needs a bra anyway?

In yet another sexy but casual look for a shopping outing in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner is baring it all for the paparazzi. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy little outfit. As fans of the reality star know, Kendall is never shy when it comes to showing off her body to the world. Most of the time, the 23-year-old pushes the envelope when it comes to what she wears and most of the time, she ditches the bra.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show the supermodel having a fun time with friends during a lunch date at Alfred’s in Los Angeles. Jenner looks sexy yet casual as she rocks a tiny white crop top with no bra underneath. The bottom of the crop top hits just below her ribcage and gives onlookers a glimpse of her fit and fab abs.

On the bottom, Jenner sports a pair of high-waisted black leggings, as well as a pair of sneakers for the outing. In the images, the supermodel appears to be makeup-free and she wore her dark locks down and straight. To complete the look, she keeps her eyes covered with a pair of black shades.

As fans know, Kendall has never been one to shy away from showing off her boobs on both social media and in public appearances. A few years ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wowed fans by posting a photo of herself going braless in a sheer black top with only pizza slice emojis covering her boobs.

Later, Jenner explained to fans on her app that she was having a good boob day and she wanted to share it with the world, according to People.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice!”

“My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much,'” she continued. “They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!'”

In the past, she has also said that she doesn’t see what the big deal is about going braless, especially since she’s confident in her own skin.