Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Taut Abs In Tiny White Sports Bra, Leggings

Pia Muehlenbeck is showing fans just how she keeps her amazing figure looking so trim.

It’s hard to believe that the Instagram model and influencer used to be a lawyer before shifting gears and dabbling in the modeling world. But it’s clear that she has found her true calling, as she’s gained a ton of popularity on Instagram alone. She currently boasts over 2 million loyal followers.

The German-born model posts a lot of content on her popular social media page — like sexy bikini shots and photos of herself making a statement with her fashion. However, the model has also become known for her incredible body, and she doesn’t shy away from showing it off to her army of admirers.

Yesterday, the brown-haired beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a few videos of herself in the midst of an intense sweat session. Muehlenbeck looks amazing in the videos, with the first one showcasing her taut abs. In the boomerang video, the model can be seen spilling out of a tiny white sports bra — and showing off her toned stomach — as she completes the outfit with a pair of high-waisted white and black polka dot leggings.

In this video, Pia shows off her skills, doing lunges with ankle weights. The next short clip in the set shows the model doing jumping squats. In the last video, she focuses on her core, and does work on the mat. In one of the clips, Pia jokes that she needs a nap after such an intense workout.

Another recent post from her Instagram account shows Pia rocking another sexy workout ensemble — this time she sports a pair of navy blue leggings on the bottom along with a red and white Tommy Sport bra on top. She wears a fresh face of makeup in the image, and playfully holds her hair in one of her hands. To complete the look, Pia rocks a gold necklace along with a silver bracelet.

The photo has already earned the beauty a ton of attention, attracting over 38,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks, countless others chimed in to let her know that they love her outfit.

“Seriously only you could make a pool look hot. SUCH A BABE,” one follower wrote.

“Omg piaa you look stunning,” another chimed in.

Fans can follow all of Muehlenbeck’s adventures on Instagram.