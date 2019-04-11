Lady Gaga’s Bisexual Anthem ‘Poker Face’ Topped The Charts 10 Years Ago Today

The single sold over 9.5 million copies in 2009 and more than 14 million to date.

On September 26, 2008, Lady Gaga released “Poker Face” from her debut album “Fame.” The single followed her “Just Dance” single and addressed bisexuality. In particular, Guardian Liberty Voice reported that Gaga revealed on United Kingdom television show Friday Night With Jonathan Ross that the song was inspired by the times she had sex with her ex-boyfriend and fantasized that he was a female.

Ten years ago today, the single topped the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for three weeks before Calvin Harris’s “I’m Not Alone” topped it, per Official Charts. The song — which was her second No. 1 single — was met with positive reviews and ended up topping the charts in 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Poker Face” was named the best-selling single worldwide in 2009 and sold over 9.5 million copies that year, with over 14 million sold to date. It is still considered one of the best-selling singles ever and was nominated Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. The song took home the award for Best Dance Recording.

Gaga recently starred in A Star Is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper. The film is often described as a combination of drama, musical, romance, and even documentary genres, but director Cooper describes it as a love story, per Vogue.

“I wanted to tell a love story, and to me there’s no better way than through music. With music, it’s impossible to hide. Every fiber of your body becomes alive when you sing.”

Happy birthday, @ladygaga! The songstress that gave us hits like "Bad Romance," "Poker Face," and "Shallow" turns 33 today! Celebrate with our Lady Gaga A-Z playlist: https://t.co/cfWuDAVIPo pic.twitter.com/M3qym83MpT — Pandora (@pandoramusic) March 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Cooper and Gaga’s performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars led many fans to speculate that the two were in love. But Gaga shot down the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and attributed them to the passion of the performance.

“OK, first of all. Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet… and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal,” she began.

“And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she continued.

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

Gaga was recently nominated for a 2019 Webby Award for her music video of “Shallow,” per The Inquisitr. Her nomination puts her alongside Cooper, Childish Gambino, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Will Smith, as well as organizations such as Warner Media, Disney, and Vice Media.