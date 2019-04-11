Has Meghan Markle Given Birth Yet? Here’s Why You Won’t Find Out Until Well After It’s Happened

Meghan Markle’s baby watch will likely look quite a bit different than Kate Middleton’s — and fans hoping to find out when the royal baby is born may have to wait a lot longer.

When Duchess Kate was prepared to give birth, media and fans camped out just outside the hospital, keeping watch for Kate and signs that she had given birth. But Meghan will have a much quieter — and much more private — affair. As the Daily Mail reported, Kensington Palace announced this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will only announce their baby’s birth after they have “had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

That means it could be a while before the public learns about the arrival of the royal baby. Meghan Markle has chosen to give birth with a midwife inside Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which just underwent major renovations to make room for the family. The private location means the public will not be able to keep watch and will have to wait until the royal family releases a statement that the baby has been born.

Other than that, little is known about when Meghan Markle will be giving birth, and the couple wants it that way.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, via the Daily Mail. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

While it’s not clear when Meghan Markle will be giving birth, there is already plenty of speculation building online. As The Inquisitr reported, some royal family followers believe the cryptic statement from Buckingham Palace about the couple wanting privacy may be a sign that the baby’s birth is imminent.

Royal baby: Harry and Meghan will not make any announcements until they have celebrated "privately as a new family" https://t.co/SLEj5qlkLf — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 11, 2019

There has already been widespread speculation about Meghan Markle’s exact due date and what the couple plans to name their child, with bookmakers in England putting out odds at names for both boys and girls.

What will Harry and Meghan name the royal baby? Bookmakers have Diana and Victoria as their hot picks for a girl, and Arthur, Edward, and Philip for a boy: https://t.co/LJah5yN5pZ pic.twitter.com/kesrx90Nsn — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2019

Those who want to find out when Meghan Markle gives birth can camp out on the Kensington Palace Twitter page, where the official announcement will likely be posted.