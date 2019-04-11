‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Takes Aim At Ramona Singer’s Skincare Line On ‘WWHL’

Bethenny dissed Ramona's supposed business on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Bethenny Frankel isn’t taking Ramona Singer’s skincare line too seriously.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, the Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about her thoughts on Singer’s skincare line — Ageless by Ramona — after a caller phoned in to ask for her thoughts.

“I think she talks a lot about anti-aging, and she looks good,” Frankel said, according to a report by People on April 11. “I wish her the very best of luck.”

While Frankel began with some positive comments about her co-star’s creation, she followed them up with a dig at the business after host Andy Cohen asked her if she believed the skincare line was a “real business.”

“Um, no. No,” Frankel replied. “I mean, what are real businesses now? There’s so many definitions. Do I think she has some product that she can sell online? Yeah. I don’t think she has good distribution.”

In a statement to People after Frankel’s diss, Singer said that she’s been working very hard on Ageless by Ramona for the last year. She added that she’s been working with a “top research team, developers and dermatologists.” She also said her product, which sells for $39.99 in the brand’s online store, was a game changer that has been selling quickly.

“If this isn’t a real business I don’t know what is. Sadly Bethenny has yet to learn #womensupportwomen,” she added.

Ageless by Ramona was released in February of this year.

This week has been quite dramatic for Frankel and Singer. In addition to Frankel’s diss against Singer and her skincare line, the two women were also at odds during the latest Real Housewives of New York City episode.

As fans saw, Frankel caused a stir amongst the cast after she arrived late to a cast trip to the Berkshires following a getaway with current boyfriend Paul Bernon. During the show, Singer spoke about Frankel’s trip with Bernon to Boston after Dorinda Medley suggested she was having a horrible time coping with the loss of ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields, who had died just weeks prior.

Also during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Frankel said Singer’s comments suggesting her relationship with Bernon began too soon after Shields’ death were “despicable.”

To see more of Frankel and Singer, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11. The show airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.