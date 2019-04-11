Kevin Hunter Reportedly Seeking $10 Million Payout From Wendy Williams

Williams served him with divorce papers Thursday, and now Hunter might be looking for some legal compensation.

With Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter having taken the first steps towards legal separation, Radar Online spoke to sources that claim Hunter is demanding a $10 million payout from Williams in the divorce.

“Kevin won’t go quietly. He’s seen Wendy at rock-bottom and knows all of her deepest, darkest, dirtiest secrets!” the source said. “He’s been telling pals if she starts to make this nasty, he will not hesitate to drag her through the mud.”

“Kevin has so much on her, there will certainly be no Wendy Williams Show by the time he’s finished!… He feels a few million for him to sign an NDA and start fresh is a bargain. It’s either that — or certain ruin for Wendy!”

Radar Online is also reporting that a DNA test may be thrown into the mix.

Following rumors that Hunter fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, sources claim that Williams threatened him with divorce if he didn’t take the test.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter on Thursday, reports Page Six. According to a source, she served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m.

Williams never directly addressed the rampant cheating scandals afflicting their relationship, and appeared to stand by her husband despite the accusations.

However, sources told The New York Post that Hunter had allegedly wore Williams down to the point of her relapsing.

An intern from Williams’ prior radio show told The New York Post that it was normal for staff to hear Hunter and Williams fighting in a room. The intern indicated that “slaps or some type of tussling [was] going on.”

Close friend Paul Porter told The New York Post that Williams’ husband was a “control freak” and “a terror,” and that divorce was her only way out.

He mentioned that the couple had undergone counseling together, but despite the tumultuous relationship, Williams felt compelled to stay.

Charlamagne tha God bluntly said that Hunter was “sucking the life out of Williams” on his radio show The Breakfast Club, where he offered a fairly harsh assessment of the relationship,

The radio star confessed to introducing Hunter to his alleged mistress 10 years ago, but claimed it was only a business meeting.

“Just because I introduce you to someone doesn’t mean 10 years later you need to be in a picture with them showing all your teeth and her throwing up duck lips and a peace sign,” Charlamagne said.

After meeting each other in 1994, Williams and Hunter married three years later. They welcomed the arrival of their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.