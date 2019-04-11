Actress Ashley Judd Opens Up About Having An Abortion Following Her Decision To Protest New Georgia Bill

The new Georgia bill would ban abortion as soon as a heartbeat can be heard.

It’s no secret that Ashley Judd is not afraid to speak her mind when it comes to topics that she is passionate about.

Judd was one of the first people to come forward and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment last April and now, she’s using her public platform to speak out against the new Georgia abortion bill. According to People, the new bill would not allow women to follow through with abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Ashley has spoken about having an abortion in the past, and now she’s speaking out again since she’s against this new bill. Earlier today, Judd spoke with moderator Katie Couric at the Women in the World summit in New York and discussed why she was so against the new bill due to her own personal experiences.

“As everyone knows, and I’m very open about it, I’m a three-time rape survivor. And one of the times I was raped, there was conception.”

“And I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee,” she continued. “I would’ve had to co-parent with my rapist.”

The 50-year-old then went on to explain that having safe access to abortion is something that has been very important to her, especially considering her own circumstances. She also shared that democracy should start in our own skin and women should not be told what they can and cannot do with their bodies.

This past March, the Home is Where the Heart Is actress also protested the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act that was recently passed by the Georgia Senate. Alyssa Milano started a letter in protest of the act and got many other celebs like Ashley Judd, Debra Messing, Mandy Moore, Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, and Don Cheadle to sign.

And in addition to speaking out about her views on abortion, Judd also touched on a number of other topics, including the alleged behavior of former vice president Joe Biden, who is expected to run for president in 2020. The politician has been accused of inappropriately touching women, according to HuffPost, and Judd spoke out against his actions during the summit.

“Even the Girl Scouts are teaching little girls these days, you have the right to say no to any hug or approach or touch from an adult that doesn’t feel right for you,” Judd explained to the crowd. “We need our bodily autonomy and sexual integrity. “