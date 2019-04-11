Olivia Jade’s Friends Apparently ‘Weren’t Surprised’ By The College Admissions Scandal

In the midst of the recent college admissions scandal, most of the attention and media focus has been placed squarely on Hollywood celebrities such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. However, some of the college students who benefited from their parent’s alleged actions have also come under fire. Over the past month, one of Loughlin’s daughters, 19-year-old Olivia Jade, has had her life turned upside down as a result of the arrests and indictments facing her parents.

Jade, who had been attending the prestigious University of Southern California, has also seen success as a YouTuber and Instagram influencer. As a result of her parents’ alleged fraud and money laundering, Olivia’s professional career has suffered. Beauty and personal care brands such as TRESemmé and Sephora have dropped their brand deals with the young entrepreneur. Because of the increased media coverage and fear of humiliation from her fellow classmates, Jade — and her sister, Bella Giannulli — have not attended classes for the past month, opting instead to spend time at home with their family.

While some of Jade’s friends and peers may have passed judgment because of her involvement in the college admissions scandal, it seems some of them were not entirely surprised by her parents’ alleged involvement. Speaking to Us Weekly, an unnamed insider shed some light on the situation at hand.

“Olivia’s friends weren’t surprised when the scandal broke,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly. “They kind of went, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’ It’s no secret she was never very passionate about school and didn’t always put in the effort, so this wasn’t that much of a shock.”

Exclusive: Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal was no surprise to Olivia Jade's friends. ???? https://t.co/bOtZCvw8QO — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 11, 2019

This might not come as a shock to those who have been following media coverage of related events over the last month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Jade came under fire last month for a video she posted in 2018. In that video, Olivia Jade went on the record as saying that she wasn’t all that interested in school in the first place.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Olivia revealed on YouTube. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying… I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

It seems like Olivia might have a lot more to worry about in the near future. With Lori Loughlin refusing to take a plea deal, Olivia Jade may be called to testify in open court, where she could be found guilty of being complicit, per The Inquisitr.