‘Playboy’ Starlet Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Insane Abs In Black Bikini As She Prepares For Coachella

American model Rachel Cook has made it abundantly clear that she feels right at home wearing a bikini, and her social media fans got to see that once again via her latest Instagram post. While Cook has been busy lately with various modeling gigs, it now looks as if she is ready for some fun and relaxation.

Even at her most relaxed and casual, fans feel that Cook is strikingly gorgeous. On Thursday, Rachel posted a shot on Instagram that featured her lounging in a chair outdoors at the beach. She had her dark tresses covered up with a New York Yankees cap and kept her jewelry choices simple by wearing just some basic rings and small hoop earrings.

Cook noted that she’s just hanging out and waiting around in Coachella Valley, and she is donning a unique and stunning black bikini. It appears that this showstopper is from Gigi C Bikinis and Rachel is wearing their Melani top and matching bikini bottoms.

This Gigi C bikini is made from silky scuba material, and both the top and bottoms have a zipper accent. They include triangle cutout details and provide a sporty look, while still offering up a sexy style that highlights Cook’s best assets.

In this latest photo, Rachel has kept her makeup look flattering but somewhat subtle so all of the focus is on her gorgeous physique. Cook’s abs look impressive as always and her followers can see a hint of cleavage along with her muscular arms.

The model has 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 40,000 of them showed their appreciation for this sultry post in the first hour it was on the site. Rachel’s bikini post also quickly amassed hundreds of comments with many unable to hold back on expressing their love for her. Some even pointed out that the chair color seemed to match her eye color, making a simple shot all the more enticing.

Via her Instagram Stories, Cook shared another sexy bikini shot that her fans won’t want to miss. She joked about chilling in a trailer park, and she seemed to be standing near a pool as she flaunted her curvy booty while wearing orange thong bikini bottoms. Rachel was wearing a simple, white bikini top and had her dark hair pulled up in a high, messy bun as she looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera.

The Coachella music festival begins on Friday and runs through the next two weekends. The Indio, California, festival is a popular one among many celebrities, models, and social media influencers, and it looks like Rachel Cook and others are ramping up to embrace the fun and wild times. There is no doubt that Cook will be sharing additional updates throughout the festival, and chances are good she’ll be flaunting her figure in plenty of sexy bikinis along the way.