Captain America Delivers Compelling Speech To Heroes In New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

'You know your teams, you know your missions.'

New footage continues to drop from Avengers: Endgame, much to the surprise and joy of millions of fans around the world. Last week, Good Morning America debuted a clip from the film, so today’s new footage drop was an even bigger surprise. The new TV spot for the team-up flick features some footage that fans have already seen, but new clips have been added — along with a rousing speech from Captain America (Chris Evans) himself.

Marvel Studios shared the new TV spot on their Instagram page Thursday morning, one which showcases Steve Rogers amping up The Avengers for their biggest mission yet.

“You know your teams, you know your missions,” Cap says. “No mistakes, no do-overs. Look out for each other – this is the fight of our lives.”

The new trailer featured the remaining heroes in their now-famous white and red uniforms, which debuted in the second full-length trailer for the film last month. Cap’s speech is spread throughout the commercial as he prepares the crew for battle. Rocket (Bradley Cooper) seems quite impressed with Cap’s speech, and comments to the rest of the team: “He’s pretty good at that.” Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) agrees with a smile. It’s what comes next that is starting to spawn new theories online.

The team puts their fists together in a circle as they presumably prepare to embark on their mission. Nine hands come together to represent Cap, Rocket, Scott Lang, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Colonel Rhodes (Don Cheadle), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). The ninth fist remains a mystery, as no other characters have been shown in the Avengers facility clip just yet.

It’s possible the third fist belongs to either Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) or Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — as they are some of the only characters who are still alive. The three characters have not been in any of the white/red uniform scenes, so it’s clear this person is meant to be a secret.

Something else which is gaining attention of fans is the line “no do-overs,” spoken by Cap. The Avengers are suspected to time travel through the Quantum Realm to undo the effects of the “snap.” This line from Captain America suggests that they only have one shot of traveling through time, meaning they have to get it right on the first go. It looks like the heroes can’t keep attempting to time travel over and over again as they try to complete their mission — something which has long been suspected by some fans.

Check out Avengers: Endgame when it lands in theaters on April 26.