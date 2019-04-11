Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Sexy See-Through Dress On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off her famous curves this week as she announced some big news for her Good American clothing brand.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal to all of her followers that she just released a brand new line of dresses to her Good American Brand.

Khloe announced the news by posting a series of photos of herself wearing one of the designs, a sexy black dress that hugged her curves tightly, and showed off her flat tummy and toned abs.

Kardashian’s dress was also very low cut, and flaunted her ample cleavage. The design also sported see-through elements due to the stretchy, sheer material.

In the photos, Khloe gives off major Marilyn Monroe vibes by wearing her platinum blonde hair in a short, curled style. She also sported a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes and eyeliner, highlighter on her forehead and cheeks, pink blush, light pink lips, and a bronzed glow.

Kardashian models the dress, which fits her perfectly, in a few different positions. The first photo shows Khloe leaning against a piece of furniture while resting her head in her hands and giving a sultry stare into the camera.

In the second photo, Khloe looks at herself in the mirror as she seemingly fixes her hair, and the third photo is a closeup look at the see-through material of the long-sleeved little black dress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, is said to be dying to give the reality star a total makeover following her dramatic split from baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Sources reveal that Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, are both on board with the makeover, but that Khloe may not be down for a new look, and is more focused on being a mom to her little girl following her break up.

“Kanye sees himself as like a creative director for the entire family and the Kardashian brand. He’s taken it upon himself to become more involved with the show, with their wardrobe choices, with everything,” the insider told Life & Style.

“Kim is all for it and of course, Kris thinks Kanye is a genius. He wants her to have that same fashion Cinderella moment [as Kim]. Khloe has heard this kind of thing from Kim and Kanye for years, so it’s not new to her,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!