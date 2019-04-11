Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter. The talk show host made the split official on Thursday morning.

According to The Blast, Williams and Hunter were married for more than 20 years before the divorce filing. The pair share a 19-year-old son together, Kevin Jr.

The divorce filing isn’t completely shocking to fans, as there have been a ton of rumors flying around about Wendy and Kevin in the past few months.

Williams recently took over a month off from her talk show amid rumors that there were problems in her marriage. When she returned, she defended her relationship with Hunter and also claimed that she had been staying at a sober living house to deal with addiction issues.

Not long after her confession, it was reported that Kevin’s alleged longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to his love child. Wendy was reportedly later found drunk after relapsing on alcohol over the scandal and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

She returned to work only to announce another break, this time for one week, as fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to the story. Now, it seems that Williams is ready to end her long marriage to Hunter, whom she revealed has been unfaithful to her in the past.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter had been talking about separating and what the future may look like for them if they were to end their marriage.

It should be interesting for fans to see how it all plays out for Williams and Hunter, who share a lot of endeavors together. Kevin is even a producer on The Wendy Williams Show, and his soon-to-be ex-wife’s manager.

“There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake. They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” an insider told Page Six.

Perhaps Kevin and Wendy will work out an understanding that will allow them to continue to be partners in business, although they are no longer partners in life.

Wendy Williams has been open with her viewers about many of her personal issues in the past, and fans are expecting her to eventually make some sort of statement about the divorce filing from Kevin Hunter.