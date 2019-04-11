John Stamos Celebrates Baby Billy’s First Birthday With Hilarious Matching Elvis Outfits

The Netflix star gets bedazzled for his baby boy's birthday.

John Stamos is passing his love of Elvis Presley down to his son, as the Netflix star marked his son Billy’s first birthday with a pair of matching Elvis outfits. Stamos posted the sweet father-son pic to his Instagram page on Wednesday with the caption, “One year ago tonight, our little King was born.” The Fuller House star also tagged photographer Brian Bowensmith in the post.

In the photo, Stamos wore his best Elvis sneer and a bedazzled white jumpsuit, while birthday boy Billy wore a mini version of The King’s classic outfit.

Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, took to the comments section to write, “For my darling, I love you, and I always will,” which are lyrics from the 1956 Elvis Presley classic “Love Me Tender.”

While Stamos wears his Elvis suit well, fatherhood looks even better on him. The actor is a doting dad to Billy and frequently posts photos of the pair to his social media pages. But for fans who may assume the getups were part of an Elvis-themed birthday bash, think again. Stamos, who frequently visits Disneyland with his wife and son, previously told Us Weekly that Billy’s first birthday will have a monkey theme.

“As much as we push Disney on the poor little guy, he loves Curious George. We’re going to have a Curious George party. I’m starting a monkey fund now, so I can get a live one.”

John Stamos isn’t the only proud parent celebrating baby Billy. Caitlin McHugh also posted a photo from one of the family’s many Disney trips to wish her one-year-old son “the happiest of birthdays.”

Stamos didn’t become a father until he was 54-years-old. When he met and fell in love with McHugh, he told Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood had always been part of his plan.

“I hope [to have kids],” Stamos said in 2017. “That’s always been my plan. It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman.”

While Billy is John Stamos’ first child, the actor was a TV dad for years on Full House where his character, Jesse Katsopolis, helped raise his three young nieces before having twin sons of his own with wife Becky (played by Lori Loughlin). Stamos reprised the role of Jesse on the Fuller House reboot, where his character adopted a daughter in Season 2. The actor also played a dad and a grandfather on Fox’s short-lived comedy, Grandfathered. But his real-life dad role is his best one yet.