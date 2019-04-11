Selena Gomez Returns To Spotlight At WE Day 2019 With Joe Jonas, Chance The Rapper, & More

Selena Gomez will return to performing this month with a special event that is very close to her heart. The singer has joined the lineup of stars to attend WE Day 2019 in California, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 25. Speakers and performers will gather together with thousands of youth to celebrate WE’s successful past year, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a statement, Gomez explained why she is looking forward to the epic celebration.

“Every year, WE Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful,” she said. “The youth have an incredible positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world. I’m so proud to celebrate young people’s year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow.”

The “Taki Taki” singer will take on the massive event alongside Joe Jonas, Chance the Rapper, Meghan Trainor, Chance the Rapper, Bill Nye, Natalie Portman, Winnie Harlow, Pentatonix, and more. The full list of guests can be found on WE’s website.

WE promises that the “greatest celebration of social good” will be filled with “unforgettable performances and motivational speeches.”

WE Charity strives to educate and empower youth through programs like WE Schools, which is a yearlong education program that encourages students and gives them tools to create social change. The organization hosts several celebrations annually, including WE Day London, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke at earlier this year.

Gomez previously attended WE Day last year, where she reflected on her life-changing kidney transplant, E! News reported. The singer noted how thankful she was to have people across the country reaching out to her with support.

“Others told me how hearing my story helped them find their own courage and helped other people want to get involved and donate. They reminded me how lucky I am to have a platform where I can share with you guys and I can pay the love forward,” she said at the time.

In October 2018, Gomez entered a mental health facility after suffering from a reported breakdown. She had been admitted to the hospital on several occasions for a low white blood cell count related to her transplant, which put her under severe stress.

The singer went on a musical as well as a social media hiatus for a few months, but is now slowly making her return. She released a new single, “I Can’t Get Enough,” with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin in March.