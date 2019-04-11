Raquel Leviss Would Love To Get An Invite To Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

Will she and James Kennedy be invited?

Raquel Leviss would love to attend Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding.

Ahead of the couple’s June 29 ceremony — which is set to take place at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky — the Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Us Weekly about her desire to be present when the couple walks down the aisle.

While attending the boohooMAN x Quavo launch event in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11, Leviss told the magazine she “would love to go” to the event, but is “not sure” if she and her boyfriend, James Kennedy, will be getting invites.

Although Taylor and Cartwright haven’t been actively feuding with the couple in recent weeks, Kristen Doute tweeted in February that they were “100 percent not” invited to the ceremony. During this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright decided against inviting Kennedy and Leviss to their engagement party.

As fans will recall, Kennedy upset Cartwright earlier this season when he spotlighted Taylor’s past affair with Faith Stowers while rapping at SUR Restaurant. During the episode, Cartwright said she was devastated. She ran out of the restaurant, crying.

“He tries to say that that was about Jax, but Jax wasn’t there. I was the one that was there, I was the one that was embarrassed in front of the entire crowd, not Jax,” Cartwright said on the show.

During this week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kennedy and Leviss were seen attempting to offer a number of olive branches to their co-stars, who they invited to their dog’s puppy shower. However, after approaching a couple of the women at SUR Restaurant — including Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder — Leviss learned that getting on her co-star’s good side would be no easy feat.

As fans witnessed, Cartwright turned down the invite to the party, and Schroeder poked fun at the idea of having a puppy shower right to Leviss’ face.

During her interview with Us Weekly, Leviss said she’s done her best to smooth things over.

“What I can say is, I’ve tried my hardest of making friends with the whole cast, and I’ve invited them to a few events, including my puppy shower,” she explained. “We’ve made other friends besides cast members, and we have [a] really great group of friends that we brunch with. So, it’s been good.”

To see more of Leviss and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.