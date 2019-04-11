Gisele Bundchen Wows In Strapless Black Top For Sexy New Instagram Snap

Gisele Bundchen’s Instagram account is full of stunning snaps, and her latest upload certainly did not disappoint. The supermodel exuded beauty and glamour in her most recent update that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The newest addition to the 38-year-old’s feed was shared on Thursday, April 11, and captured the stunner staring off in the distance as she posed for the camera with a plump, luscious strawberry in her hand, which she appeared to have already started snacking on. While much of her ensemble was out of eyesight, admirers of Gisele’s sexy photo could easily assume the garment looked nothing short of gorgeous on her, just based off the small glimpse that the snap provided.

The Brazilian beauty wowed in a strapless black top that flashed some serious skin and did nothing but favors for her. The piece sported a low-cut, sweetheart neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage to any of Gisele’s millions of followers that stopped the scrolling on the social media platform to take a look at the steamy shot.

The wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady accessorized her breathtaking look with a set of Vivara jewelry, which the snap appeared to be an ad campaign for. Gisele rocked a pair of hoop earrings that featured a small pearl in the middle, as well as a set of bangles and delicate rings that included the same gemstone.

As for her light brown hair, the catwalk queen wore it styled in voluminous, loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. The stunner also sported a beautiful makeup look that featured a thick coating of mascara, shimmering highlighter, and glossy lip that perfectly accentuated her features.

Fans of the blue-eyed bombshell were quick to show some love for the jaw-dropping shot which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 220,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform. Thousands of her 15.3 million followers took to the comments section as well to compliment Gisele on her gorgeous display, including her husband, who left a simple but sweet note on the post.

“Te amo,” Brady wrote after a slew of red heart emojis.

Another follower shared the story of an intimate interaction with the supermodel in her comment.

“She’s even more beautiful on the inside!” the fan wrote. “She personally messaged me after the recent passing of my sister and sent her condolences to me. Gisele is such a compassionate soul. Glad she’s my fave celeb and model.”