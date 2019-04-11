Padma Lakshmi Goes Nude & Dons Jewelry In New Throwback Instagram Post

Padma Lakshmi shared a “Throwback Thursday” Instagram post today, and it’s got her fans talking. The photo from a professional shoot shows the model sitting down in a green chair, hugging her knees to her chest. Padma wrapped her right arm around her legs to censor the post, while her left hand was placed by her forehead. Her hair was pulled back in a messy bun, while her jewelry was one of the focal points. She wore several rings, earrings, and a long necklace that fell down her back. In addition, it appeared that she wore some sort of shoes with gold ribbon lace-up accents — accents that went up to her knees. Lakshmi credited the photo to Steven Meisel, a noted fashion photographer who’s worked with some of the most highly recognized luxury brands. These include Prada, Moschino, and Valentino.

In addition, Padma shared a sped-up Instagram video yesterday, one that showed her getting her hair and makeup done by her team. She wore a red robe during the process, the robe sporting a gold and blue design.

And that’s not all, as Lakshmi also posted an Instagram photo in support of her friend, Bonnie Takhar. Per Instagram, Bonnie created an app called “LetsBab.” You create lists of things you think your friends will like. And once someone checks out, you earn a small percentage as commission. You can then keep the commission, or donate it to charity.

In addition to that, Lakshmi shared several Instagram Stories with her fans, one which was a repost of a touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle. A drawing showed Nipsey giving a fist bump to a young girl with a backpack, as another child hugged him from behind. There was lettering at the top which read, “the marathon continues.”

And while Lakshmi has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, it wasn’t always easy for her, reported Mashed. She apparently changed her first name to “Angelique” so that she wouldn’t be bullied for her real name. And the feeling of being an outsider is something she still remembers.

“It’s something that I’ve carried with me — it’s like this invisible shadow that’s there because I was always flitting between cultures, so I was never really at home in one, and never really an outsider in the other.”

The model would go on to co-found the Endometriosis Foundation of America, whose mission is to “increase disease recognition, provide advocacy, facilitate expert surgical training, and fund landmark endometriosis research.”