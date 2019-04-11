‘The Bachelorette’: Colton And Cassie Talk About Season 15 Star Hannah Brown

The pair talked about their thoughts regarding the upcoming season on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest co-host Mila Kunis. There, they talked about Hannah Brown and her role as the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. According to E! News, Underwood got to know Brown on the 23rd season of The Bachelor — along with Randolph, his current girlfriend who went on to win the same season.

“I think it’s gonna be a fantastic season,” Underwood said. “She’s unapologetically herself. She has no filter and that makes for good TV and falling in love. I’m very excited!”

“It’s gonna be fun to watch,” Randolph added. “I’m so excited to watch her, I think she’s gonna be great!”

Before The Bachelor, Randolph and Brown both competed for the Miss USA title back in 2018. Randolph appeared to be over the drama that surrounded Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who was her close friend during the reality show — and is currently living in the same apartment as her — as The Inquisitr reported.

Right now, both Randolph and Underwood live in Los Angeles, although they have yet to move in together. Per The Inquisitr, Underwood revealed that he plans to propose to Randolph in the next year. He made this proclamation while walking the red carpet of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. The 27-year-old said that the pair have talked about taking the next step in their relationship, but are taking their time. Until the time comes, the lovers are trying to live a normal life — and enjoy their time together — despite the intense media focus on them following the conclusion of their show.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph reveal if they're on-board with Hannah B being #TheBachelorette https://t.co/yY0mHR4t4S pic.twitter.com/xV9tQCZGoR — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 11, 2019

Kunis claims that her husband Ashton Kutcher, formerly the co-star of That ’70s Show, choose Cassie to be the winner of the season in the first episode. The pair are known to be fans of the series and even appeared on Lindsay’s Bachelorette in 2017, per People.

“This is so fun for me! You guys are so cute,” Kunis said after Underwood revealed Randolph in the crowd.

“I’ve never nerded out on an actor. The only people I’ve ever fanned on were reality people. Isn’t that weird? I’m so, so glad that you guys are both here.”

Kunis previously appeared on Ellen in March are talked about her theory on why Underwood made his iconic fence jump that was teased throughout the season. She believed that the jump might have been from Randolph leaving the show, which ended up being right.