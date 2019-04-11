Christie Brinkley Stuns At 65, Showing Off Legs In Skintight Black Mini Dress

Time and time again Christie Brinkley as proven that age ain’t nothing but a number.

The 65-year-old is currently reprising her role as Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago for the second time and ever since the show began, the mother of three has been sharing plenty of photos in her various costumes from the show. And each time — she looks absolutely stunning.

In her most recent snapshot, the blonde-haired beauty poses on a set of stairs with one of the other ladies from the cast. The supermodel’s long and lean legs are fully on display in a black mini dress that leaves very little to the imagination.

The sexy black dress also hugs Brinkey’s fit body in all the right places, showing off her fit figure. The ensemble includes sheer black sleeves as well as sheer black tights and silver heels. As usual, Brinkley’s face looks incredible as she rocks fresh makeup including red lipstick.

The supermodel wears her blonde locks down and curly and also has a huge smile on her face for the photo op. So far, Brinkley’s fans have given the image ample amounts of attention with over 2,000 likes in addition to 40 plus comments. While most followers commented on the post to let the 65-year-old know how amazing she looks, countless others chimed in that they love her in the role as Roxie.

“The best part: you are as beautiful INSIDE as you are on the outside. Folks, she’s a dream,” one follower chimed in.

“They are so lucky to have the the privilege of working with you!!! Your spirit must bring the other cast members such joy and sunshine!!!”

“Best cast! Opening night was Everything,” another wrote.

Brinkley will be in Las Vegas through Sunday, April 14 before she heads to broadway for a limited run on Broadway in New York City. And it’s easy to see that she’s been having a great time getting back to her Broadway roots as the supermodel has been posting a ton of photos of herself from the show.

Brinkley recently opened up to Vogue about her role in the musical, saying that her ailing father was the one who encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone and play the role of Roxie in the first place.

“My dad signaled that he wanted a piece of paper, but he could hardly write because his Parkinson’s was so bad. He kept circling, and pretty soon the circling created a word, and then an exclamation point, and then he wrote, ‘Take it,'” she told the publication. “I said, ‘Dad, I don’t know if I have the chops. I don’t know how to dance, act or sing.’ He tapped on the paper again, made a little fist, and punched the air. I said, ‘Dad, I’m going to do it for you.'”

And the rest, as they say is history!