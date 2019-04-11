‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Stephen, Not Storm Logan, Is Flo’s Father

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will tell her daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), the shocking truth. The DNA test kit results came back, and identified Storm Logan as Flo’s father.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had access to Flo’s DNA results. He and Flo were waiting for the DNA results, as Flo was desperate to identify the man who had fathered her. However, when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) called Wyatt into the office, Quinn (Rena Sofer) told him that Flo could be his sister. His mother also wanted DNA tests done, so that they could have certainty about Flo’s paternity. Wyatt then told Shauna, Quinn, and Bill that Flo had already had submitted some DNA for analysis. He explained that Flo was hoping that there would be a match on the DNA database.

Wyatt then got a notification that the results were in. Bill couldn’t wait for Wyatt to wade through the report, and pushed his son aside. The DNA test stated that there was a 52 percent chance that Storm Logan is Flo’s father. Bill was shocked. Although he surely has to feel a measure of relief that he dodged a bullet, he did not expect to see Storm named as Flo’s dad.

The mystery of Flo’s father is officially over! ???? Did you see that coming? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FhR4Hgj2ZS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 11, 2019

Shauna will then rush to tell Flo the news. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will attempt to explain her decision to remain silent about Flo’s paternity. She felt shame because she slept around at the time of Flo’s conception, and could not accurately name Flo’s father. She will then share the DNA test results.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families will be rocked by the news that Storm Logan fathered Flo, per Highlight Hollywood. However, the test results show that there is only a 52 percent probability that Storm is her father. According to The Tech, although sibling DNA tests can be unclear, usually “siblings are about 50 percent” related. Paternity DNA results usually come back as 99.99 percent accurate.

It’s a well-known fact that Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) – Brooke, Donna, Storm, and Katie’s dad – abandoned Beth Logan, even though they had four young children together. He was missing for many years, and his family does not know what he did during that period of his life. Since Stephen was also a womanizer, it’s possible that he hooked up with Shauna. After all, Shauna freely admits she slept with many men — and cannot remember who was in and out of her bed.

#BoldandBeautiful Recap has Flo's father revealed and Brooke, Donna and Katie remembering their late brother, Storm… https://t.co/7CsK3323Dr pic.twitter.com/bVGB9BerIB — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) April 11, 2019

If Stephen is Flo’s dad, the DNA test results would make more sense. Flo and Storm would each have half of their father’s genetic material, hence the 52 percent probability that the results show. Flo could be one of the Logan sisters.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.