Watch SL Benfica Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Quarterfinal Start Time, Preview

SL Benfica will face a team that has yet to lose in this season's UEFA Europa League when they host Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 36-time Portuguese Primeira Liga champions, SL Benfica, take on a team that they have never faced before — but one that has yet to lose a match in this season’s UEFA Europa League, per UEFA.com — when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt, the last German Bundesliga team remaining in European competition. But if Eintracht proves anything like previous German clubs who have traveled to Lisbon, they could be in for a difficult evening. Benfica has faced German opposition at home 22 times and lost only three times, a record they will look to improve in the match that will live stream on Thursday.

To find out how to watch the SL Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Western European Summer Time at the 64,600-seat Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, or Estádio da Luz for short, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, April 11. That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time in Germany.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. ET, or 12 p.m. PT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Gunners vs. Gli Azzurri match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, April 12, Western Indonesian Time, or 4 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Time, and India kicks off at 12:30 a.m. Friday, India Standard Time.

The Frankfurt side is coming off a high point in their season, when they eliminated Italy’s three-time European champions Inter Milan in the Round of 16, positioning themselves as the Cinderella team of the Europa League, per Bundesliga.com. In fact, the Eagles have not lost a single game since the calendar flipped to 2019.

Benfica was dropped from this year’s UEFA Champions League following two losses to another German team, Bayern Munich, which caused them to place third in their group. As such, the Portuguese side will be out for some sort of revenge when they face the current fourth-place Bundesliga side, per Sky Sports, on Thursday.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch the SL Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League knockout stage first-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Univision Deportes, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Encarnados vs. Die Adler Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live for free without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the SL Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Portugal, Sport TV 1 will stream the game. In Germany, DAZN Deutschland is the place to watch — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the quarterfinal opener live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Lisbon showdown. A more extensive list of live streaming sources for the SL Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.