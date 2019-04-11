French Model Pauline Tantot Poses Seductively As She Goes Topless, Wearing Only Skimpy Black Thong

Pauline Tantot has a massive amount of followers on Instagram, thanks to the many sexy photos that she posts.

The model is stunning in her own right, but she has a twin — Mathilde Tantot — who also has a massive amount of followers on the platform. Together, the two beauties own a swimwear company and oftentimes, they use themselves to model their products.

On her page, Pauline loves to push the envelope, posing in skimpy thongs and minimal clothing, much to the delight of her 1 million-plus followers. In her most recent photo, Pauline looks absolutely stunning as she pretty much bares it all for the camera.

In the sizzling new photo, Tantot stands in her bathroom and leans against the sink. She looks over her shoulder as her dyed blonde locks fall down her back, and poses seductively. The stunner leaves very little to the imagination in the most recent shot — she goes topless and only wears a tiny black thong. This means that her incredible back and legs are on display for the world to see.

In the caption of the image, the model mentions that she just got done doing some self tanning, and she looks like a bronze goddess. Within mere moments of the post going live, it has already earned the Instagram star a lot of attention, attracting over 140,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing her body is, while countless other fans commented on the photo to let Pauline know that she is stunningly beautiful. Of course, a few other admirers simply took to the post to comment with flame and heart-eye emojis.

“All I can say is WOW,” one follower commented.

“A b s o l u t e l y [sic] gorgeous. Thanks Much for sharing this popstantot,” a second social media user wrote.

“My bae with the most perfect figure. That booty though,” one more fan gushed.

Loading...

The blonde-haired beauty also does some modeling for her and her sister’s website — Khassani Swim. The collection includes everything from one-pieces to thonged bikinis. And prior to showing off her amazing body in a thong, Tantot showed off her body in a sexy white crop top and black thonged underwear that resembles the look she rocks in her most recent photo. In this particular image, her abs are fully on display. She wears her long locks up in a high ponytail, and looks nothing short of perfect.

One thing is for sure — those Tantot twins have some serious social media appeal.