‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Lies About His Whereabouts

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 11 brings a lie from Victor, and Victoria is hot on his trail. Plus, Kyle puts the brakes on a night with Lola and Jack manipulates Ashley.

Jack (Peter Bergman) told Traci (Beth Maitland) that he found the bug in the basket that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) sent. Traci reminded him that their parents wanted Ashley to have the patents, so she asked Jack to do the right thing. Later, Jack placed the bug out in the open and told Traci that he decided he would merge Jabot with My Beauty. Ashley called, realizing he’d found the listening device, and he offered her $2 million to give up My Beauty Collective. Ashley bargained him up to $4 million, and Jack said he’d wire the money.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) decided not to go on the trip with her mother. She told Jack that she’d accept his job offer, and then Summer went to the Club to find Kyle (Michael Mealor). Since Kyle wasn’t there, she left him a message. At the same time, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) met with the private investigator she hired to snap pictures of Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle). She called and left Lauren (Tracey Bregman) a message that Fenmore’s would be back in her hands soon.

Upstairs, Kyle and Lola engaged in some passionate kissing while they discussed how in love they were. Then, Lola’s phone rang, and then Summer messaged Kyle, and he said, “I can’t do this.” Lola felt terrible that she’d encouraged him to cheat on his wife, but Kyle told her not to have any regrets because he desperately loves Lola. Kyle said he’d set things straight with Summer so that they could be together permanently, but it might take a bit of time.

In Vegas, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissed, and then Victor (Eric Braeden) messaged Victoria that he was in New Zealand on business. Victoria told Billy that Victor was lying, and later she received a picture of Victor in a Las Vegas bar from Brandon (Mitch Eakins). Then went home, and once they greeted the kids, Billy left Victoria with a kiss and a promise to stop by in the morning.

Once Billy got home, he told Jack how difficult the sights and sounds of Vegas had been for him with his gambling addiction. After he told Jack about a second chance with Victoria and his fears of messing it up, Billy went to an addiction meeting. The Inquisitr reported that Billy shocks Victoria soon when he proposes.

Then, Kyle showed up at the Abbott mansion looking for Summer. When he found her, Kyle indicated that they needed to talk.

After pouting about his life a bit and doing shirtless pushups, Nick (Joshua Morrow) went to Victoria’s, and she showed him the picture of Victor in Vegas with the elusive Spider. Nick didn’t recognize the man.