Chrissy Teigen Says Ivanka Trump Is Tone Deaf On Child Separation

Teigen says Trump has a 'complete lack of empathy' when it comes to the agony and pain of others.

Chrissy Teigen is weighing in on Ivanka Trump’s perceived lack of empathy when it comes to parents and children being separated at the border. Teigen attended the House Democrats’ annual retreat, and expressed displeasure and confusion about Trump posting pictures of her own children daily while showing a lack of concern for the children of immigrants.

WRAL says that Teigen blasted Trump, who works as an adviser to her father Donald Trump’s administration, which currently has a policy of separating people seeking asylum at the border from their children. The model and author criticized Trump for posting light and happy photos of her own children while images are on the news of children being torn from their parents.

Melissa Harris-Perry, a former MSNBC host, asked Teigen how these images affected her as a person and as a mother of two.

“It’s a painful thing to see that and it’s a painful thing to see such a complete lack of empathy.”

Teigen says it puzzles her when someone can’t make the leap from lavishing attention and affection on their own children, but not feeling for others.

“When it comes from people, like Ivanka, I will say, that can post all day pictures of her children that are just in her home and ‘oh my daughter is having trouble in her crib’ or ‘my daughter is doing this’ and ‘my daughter is doing this,’ there are children out there that don’t have that opportunity.”

Along with her husband John Legend, Teigen has been outspoken in criticizing Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, but she explains she needed to step back from social media for a while because of the ugliness that the president and his cohorts have unleashed. Teigen explains that all of the nastiness on Twitter, for example, was wreaking havoc on her mental health.

“I couldn’t read the messages that I was being sent because, of course, Donald more than anything he says and does, he opened a world, opened up a window to all these people that felt like it became OK to be just as nasty as him.”

Teigen explains that she just didn’t want to continue to be a part of it anymore. Anyone who follows Teigen on social media knows that she can poke fun at anything, keeping it light, often cheeky, and making fun of herself and her husband at the same time, but on the topic of border policy, she says there is so much pain that it’s hard to be funny.

Both Teigen and Legend share a lot of themselves with fans on social media, posting photos of children Luna and Miles on Instagram and giving everyone a peek behind the curtain, including the good, the bad, and the ugly, says The Inquisitr. Teigen often gives an unvarnished view of what life is like with two kids and two parents with busy careers.