Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Her Body In Skintight Yoga Attire

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend stunned while stretching at the gym.

The girlfriend of arguably the world’s most famous soccer star showed her own dedication to fitness when she set pulses racing in a sultry Instagram snap that showed off her well-toned body.

Georgina Rodriguez, an Instagram model with over 10 million followers and the girlfriend of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, shared a shot of herself in a split against the mirror, giving the camera full view of her perky posterior. She wore neon green high-waisted yoga pants with a matching sports bra. The model finished off her look with a sleek bun.

The picture earned high praise from her followers, where it racked up 1.4 million likes and over 11,000 comments in just 24 hours. The caption loosely translates to the old saying, “an apple away keeps the doctor away.”

Per FoottheBall.com, the 25-year-old was born in Jaca, a city in Northeast Spain. She moved to Madrid, where she worked at a Gucci store. The job reportedly led her to meet Ronaldo, after the two crossed paths at a Dolce & Gabbana event.

Sources claimed that the two hit it off, and started seeing other secretly shortly after the event. The two went public with their relationship in November 2016.

The model often shares pictures of her fitness regimen, such as a video of her on a Stairmaster posted last month.

In addition to her passion for fitness, Rodriguez has also been vocal about her love of family, as she shared in an interview with Hello Magazine.

“We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all.”

Though she only has one child with Ronaldo, daughter Alana Martina, she and the famous soccer star are hoping for more.

Ronaldo already has three other children from previous relationships, including Cristiano Jr., Eva Maria, and Mateo. However, he has been open about his love of a big family, at one point claiming that he wanted seven children total.

Rodriguez had a similarly rosy response when asked about her relationship with the star striker.

“I have found love. We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all.”

“I’m very proud of him… I feel like the luckiest woman in the world,” she added.