Lori Loughlin Offered Reality Show Before College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her family reportedly turned down an offer to star in their own reality TV series just one year before the shocking college admissions scandal blew up.

According to Us Weekly, Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and her daughters — Bella and Olivia Jade — were asked to star in their very own reality TV series last year. However, the Fuller House actress turned down the offer, claiming that she and her family were simply not interesting enough to be the focus of a show.

“I have my two girls… and they’re doing really well. Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella’s at her first year of college and she’s enjoying it and she’s also pursuing an acting career. We’ve been asked to do a reality show a couple times. We’re not that exciting,” Loughlin previously revealed.

However, that may not be true. The family seems to have piqued everyone’s interests now that they are at the center of the college admissions scandal.

Lori and Mossimo were arrested last month, along with dozens of other parents who allegedly paid bribes in order to secure their children’s admission into prestigious universities.

Loughlin and Giannulli are now being charged with paying out $500,000 in order to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, bribing college coaches to claim they were recruiting their children as rowing athletes.

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's legal troubles have caused "a rift" between them as they're starting to turn on and blame each other. https://t.co/k6nJQTunEr pic.twitter.com/YXDkHrZS4f — E! News (@enews) April 10, 2019

This week — while actress Felicity Huffman took a plea deal, and admitted her guilt in the college admissions scandal — Lori Loughlin refused a deal that would have seen her spending around two years behind bars.

However, it may have been a risky decision. She could be given upwards of 20 years in prison if convicted and sentenced to the full extent of the law.

“[She] doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison. She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Bella and Olivia Jade are said to be very upset about the scandal. The girls have withdrawn from USC, and have allegedly distanced themselves from their famous parents.

Although Bella was recently spotted reuniting with her mother, Olivia Jade is said to be furious with her parents — likely due, in part, to her career having suffered because of the scandal.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her jobs at the Hallmark Channel, including the TV series When Calls the Heart. She’s also been let go from the fifth and final season of Fuller House.