John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Call Trump A ‘Conman And Clown’ At Democrat Conference

Singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, lashed out at President Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling the president a “conman and a clown,” at the House Democrats’ annual conference in Leesburg, Virginia.

According to The Hill, Legend said his wife “knew well before a lot of America did that [Trump] was a joke and a conman and a clown.”

“She was prescient long before he ever thought about running for president. She was on point with that.”

Teigen said that women needed to say “f*** you” more in response to a question posed by Melissa Harris-Perry about what women should learn to say more, according to the Washington Examiner.

She also spoke criticized immigration policies that separate children from their families at the border, calling out Ivanka Trump by name.

“When it comes from people, like Ivanka, I will say, that can post all day pictures of her children that are just in her home and ‘oh my daughter is having trouble in her crib’ or ‘my daughter is doing this’ and ‘my daughter is doing this,’ there are children out there that don’t have that opportunity … honestly, I cannot fathom for a second how scared our children would be if they were without us,” she said.

Legend also weighed in on the matter of immigration, pointing out that it should be “big, bold generous and open,” adding that lawmakers should establish a “straightforward” way for people to come to the U.S. He also urged Democrats to hold the president accountable.

“It’s important to hold the president to account and not to get in a Twitter war with him,” Legend said, USA Today reported. Instead, the singer suggested that lawmakers should pay attention to the president’s taxes and his interactions with foreign governments.

The singer acknowledged the fact that some of his fans that disagree with his views might eventually not buy his music.

“We hear from them,” he said. “I’m willing to sacrifice that.”

House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi introduced the couple at the event, and quoted poet Percy Bysshe Shelley by saying that “the greatest force for moral good is imagination,” The Hill reported.

So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight! pic.twitter.com/8YnOW7iZPm — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 11, 2019

The theme of the three-day conference was “100 Days In: Fighting For the People,” and the event will focus on policy priorities such as climate change, gun regulation, and economic issues. ABC News reported that at least part of the conference still focused on repercussions from the investigation into whether Trump colluded with Russians to win the 2016 election. Pelosi said that while she believed the investigation into the president’s campaign was sound, she still wanted to see Mueller’s report.