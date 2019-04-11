‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Slams Ex-Boyfriend Jason Jordan On Twitter For ‘Attention Seeking Behavior’

Leah and Jason dated for about one year.

Leah Messer just went on a couple of rants against her former boyfriend, Jason Jordan.

According to an April 10 report from Starcasm, the Teen Mom 2 star’s rants were prompted after she was confronted by someone who suggested Jordan had been spreading rumors suggesting she had been texting her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, behind his back.

“This doesn’t surprise me. Tag me where you saw this. TRUST ME: Jason doesn’t want me to go on record and set things straight. So the best thing he can do is keep his SMALL talk attention seeking behavior to himself!” she wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Messer’s tweet, the mother of three also opened up about her relationship with Jordan on her Facebook page and said she wasn’t allowed to text Calvert outside of a group message with Jordan. She also said that she wasn’t surprised by Jordan’s claims because he’s made a habit of blaming everyone else for things that happen.

Messer went on to say that while she planned to stay amicable with her former boyfriend after their split, she’s become increasingly peeved by Jordan’s “desperate” behavior and took aim at him for playing the victim.

As for her recent social media photos with Calvert, Messer said that she and Jordan have been broken up for over a month and pointed out that she and Calvert, the father of her five-year-old daughter Adalynn, want to hang out with one another, they will.

“It’s unfair for me not to be able to voice the truth trying to play nice,” she continued.

Messer debuted her relationship with Jordan last summer during a vacation in Florida with her three daughters, including nine-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah. Then, months ago, their relationship was featured for the first time during the ninth season of Teen Mom 2.

As fans have seen over the past several years on the MTV reality show, Messer has been through a number of ups and downs when it comes to her love life. First, after marrying her twins’ father, Corey Simms, Messer admitted to cheating and got divorced for the first time. Then, after marrying her daughter Adalynn’s father just one year later, Messer was accused of cheating on Calvert and he announced plans for divorce.

Messer also dated a man named T.R. Dues but did not have him film with her for Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Messer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.