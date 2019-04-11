Lori Loughlin Was Reportedly ‘Fixated On Getting Her Girls Into USC’

As information and rumors regarding the widely-covered college admissions scandal continue to emerge, some people have had one pressing question on their mind. Considering most of the families caught up in the scandal have the means and resources to send their children to any number of colleges or universities, why would they spend tens (or hundreds) of thousands of dollars to get their children into one particular school?

Well, in the case of Lori Loughlin, it seems it was all about keeping up with the Joneses.

Speaking to People, an unnamed insider who is close to the Loughlin/Giannulli family shed some light on Lori’s mindset and her obsession with making sure her two daughters — Isabella Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19 — attended the prestigious University of Southern California.

“Lori is used to getting what she wants,” the anonymous source explained. “This is why she got in trouble in the first place. She got fixated on getting her girls into USC.”

“For her, there was no other way. They needed to be at USC. It was very important for her to be able to say that her girls were at USC.”

The source went on to explain that Loughlin “wanted the girls to have things that she never had growing up,” and that getting both Olivia and Isabella into USC “was absolutely a status thing.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the scandal, here’s a quick refresher. In March, federal prosecutors announced that they had charged close to three dozen parents as part of an ongoing conspiracy to influence college admissions decisions. Several high-profile and celebrity parents have been accused of paying large sums of money in order to ensure their children were accepted into top-tier colleges. Payments went to altering standardized test scores, bribing college officials, and falsifying athletic and academic records.

In particular, Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure their two children would be accepted into USC. The half-million dollar payment went towards falsifying Olivia and Isabella’s athletic credentials, designating them as potential athletic recruits for the school’s rowing team, despite the fact that the two girls had no experience with the sport.

While Lori and Mossimo are the ones who have been coming under fire, one of their daughters, Olivia Jade, hasn’t gotten off scot-free. Olivia, who had found success as a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, might be facing jail time if it is determined that she was aware of her parents’ actions, per The Inquisitr.