Colton Haynes Shows Estranged Husband Jeff Leatham Some Love On Social Media Amidst Divorce

Teen Wolf alum Colton Haynes and his estranged husband, floral designer Jeff Leatham, had a whirlwind romance that they topped off with a lavish wedding in October of 2017. Back in May, the couple filed for divorce, but as The Blast recently shared, the legal proceedings have been at a standstill, and Haynes has been liking the social media posts of his ex, perhaps signaling a reconciliation of sorts.

Haynes hit the “heart” button on an Instagram photo posted by Leatham, where the florist rocked a skintight tank top in black and carried a bushel of flowers over his shoulder. Leatham wore a baseball cap for the laid back photo and appeared to be getting ready to put in some work on another one of his stunning floral creations.

Haynes sat down with Attitude Magazine last month and opened up about his marriage to Leatham, as well as the crippling anxiety, depression, and drug and alcohol abuse that he suffered following his public coming out. While divorcing Leatham, which was highly publicized, the Arrow star also underwent the heartbreaking loss of his mother, who he shared a close bond with.

“I got married and that didn’t work out. That was extremely public and heart-breaking, and right when that was going on, my mom died. At that point I fell apart,” the actor shared.

He also opened up about his feelings for his estranged husband, saying that he would always love Leatham and gushed about how he’s one of the most talented and caring people he has ever met.

“We rushed into a lot of things, and it was extremely public which was a massive, massive problem with our relationship. But that’s not anyone else’s fault, that’s our fault.”

As The Blast further shared, both Leatham and Haynes filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and each agreed the other should not pay spousal support and that they would both handle their legal fees. Since then, there has been no activity or hearings set to finalize their divorce. While this was going on, Haynes locked himself in a hotel room and fell so deep into his addiction that he woke up with bruising and temporarily lost vision in one eye.

Haynes further added that his “dark place” caused him to lose an acting gig — an unnamed comedy project for a major production studio. He was using so many drugs at the time that the producers told him he looked “dead inside,” and he felt that their accusation was correct. He entered a treatment facility and has now been sober for over six months.