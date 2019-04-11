‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting For The Week Of April 15 Has Liam Fighting For His Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful casting for the week of April 15 has two regulars back on the CBS soap opera. However, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be impacted by the return of one of the characters.

Douglas Steals Hope’s Heart

Henry Joseph Samiri will appear as Douglas Forrester during the week of April 15. Douglas and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) recently returned to Los Angeles after the death of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Caroline died after she suffered from a blood clot to the brain, leaving her young son without a mother. Thomas decided to return to his home town so that he could have the support of his family as he raises his son.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) knew that his son and grandson needed a home. Therefore, he immediately offered for Thomas and Douglas stay with him and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). He would be close to both his son and grandson, and could be present should Thomas need a helping hand. Thomas accepted the offer, and father and son have been living on the Logan estate.

However, the person who benefits the most from this arrangement is Douglas. He has found a firm friend in Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Hope often indulges Douglas, since he has just lost his mother. The pair have played games, sang “Baby Shark” together, and made mac and cheese the way his mother used to make it. Douglas even asked Hope to be his new mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will continue to distance herself from her marriage. According to The TV Watercooler, Hope and Douglas will “fill the holes in each other’s hearts.” However, it seems as if their connection will push Liam even further away from his wife. During the week of April 18, Liam will fight for his marriage.

Henry Samiri is slated to appear on Friday, April 19.

Charlie’s On The Job

According to Highlight Hollywood, Dick Christie will return as Charlie Weber. The Forrester Creations security guard has proven to be a firm fan favorite. Together with Alley Mills — who plays Charlie’s girlfriend, Pam Douglas — the two actors inject a good dose of humor into the drama-laden soap opera.

Watch Charlie’s antics when he returns on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.