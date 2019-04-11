Mariah Carey Will Receive Icon Award At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Mariah Carey poses in the press room during the 2018 American Music Awards

Carey will receive the award at the ceremony on May 1, in Las Vegas.

Legendary pop diva Mariah Carey will be the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, reports E! News.

Billboard will pay tribute to the singer’s remarkable career and accomplishments by presenting her with the award.

The media brand praised the award-winning artist in a recent press release, and lauded her talent and success.

“The true definition of an icon, Carey has been smashing records since she debuted on the music scene in 1990 with her self-titled album. Over the next three decades she continued to rule the charts, creating anthems, and snapshots of pop culture history along the way.”

Carey will be present to accept the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, with the show being hosted by Kelly Clarkson at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The soloist has also planned to perform a medley of her greatest hit songs in what is expected to be a crowd-pleasing performance.

Other recipients of the award include Prince, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, and Cher. Janet Jackson received the honor last year, and took the stage for a high energy performance — concluding her moment by giving a moving acceptance speech advocating for the #MeToo movement.

Carey recently expressed her opinions on the movement as well, speaking out on the subject in an interview with The Guardian published last year.

She admitted to being a victim of sexual harassment in her professional life, and brought up her notorious marriage to “completely controlling” music executive Tommy Mottola.

Carey explained how the relationship “wounded” her, and said that having to control her emotions constantly — and to ask permission for every move — permanently affected her life.

Another topic Carey addressed was the decision to speak out concerning her continuing struggles with bipolar disorder. She opened up for the first time about it, saying that it originated from her feelings of isolation as a biracial child.

Carey was first diagnosed in 2001, but said her struggles stem from an inability to accept her biracial identity as a child.

She explained the hardships of not feeling accepted because of her racial identity, and understanding and learning about the racism her mother faced for marrying a black man.

The superstar also denied the many rumors circulating about her supposed diva behavior.

Carey addressed an incident wherein she reportedly requested for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves be transported to an event, calling it an “absolute lie” — and declared that she was not a “cat lady.”

Likewise, she dismissed gossip about her replacing hotel bathroom fixtures with gold taps, and rumors of bathing in French mineral water.

Carey responded, “No, I bathe in milk.”

The star said she was initially hesitant in divulging more information about her private life, but confessed to seeing the value of being open about her struggles.

“I wasn’t excited about having to talk about these details of my life. I wasn’t thrilled. But again, what you’re saying to me about other people finding some kind of strength from that is the most important thing.”