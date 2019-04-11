Stormy Daniels Spilling Secrets As Headliner Of Comedy Show

Stormy Daniels is reportedly spilling secrets as a headliner of her own comedy show, alleges Page Six. The owner of a New York City comedy club where Daniels will take her act said to the entertainment news outlet that she will reveal secrets from her life in the intimate show.

Dani Zoldan, owner of Stand Up NY, revealed that Daniels’ performance will occur on May 7. He did not elaborate on what topics the adult film star would discuss in her show.

“She’s put together stories from her experiences that haven’t been heard before publicly,” said Zoldan of Daniels show. “After her hour, she’ll be taking questions from the audience.”

Prior to her appearance at the club, Daniels will appear with Zoldan on his podcast called Dark Horse for one hour. Page Six also reported that Daniels is continuing her tour as an exotic dancer.

Daniels must pay restitution to President Trump after her defamation suit against the commander in chief was dismissed by a judge, and she was ordered to pay back $293,000 toward his legal fees. The adult film star and dancer, who allegedly had an affair with the president in 2006, was paid by his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen $130,000 for her silence on their alleged hookup.

Daniels alleged to 60 Minutes, as cited by CBS News, that she was introduced to Mr. Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, where she claims he invited her to dinner, and she met him at his hotel suite.

In March of 2018, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump, claiming a nondisclosure agreement that she signed upon acceptance of the funds was invalid because it was never signed by Trump. She further alleged in an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper that she and President Trump had consummated their relationship one time.

In April of the same year, the president denied any knowledge of Cohen’s payment to Daniels. In May, Rudy Giuliani stated, as reported by The Hill, that Trump reimbursed Cohen for his payments to Daniels but did not know what the money was for.

As reported by Business Insider, Daniels found representation in her case against Donald Trump from attorney Michael Avenatti, who, on behalf of Daniels, sued the president, accusing him of invalidating a non-disclosure agreement and of defaming Daniels. Daniels and Avenatti parted ways in March 2019, reported The Los Angeles Times after she lost her suit.

My statement regarding my former attorney Mr. Avenatti.. pic.twitter.com/9aKYCPNN6y — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2019

She then retained Clark Brewster of Oklahoma as her personal lawyer “to review all legal matters,” said the adult film actress in a statement.

I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 11, 2019

CNBC reported that Avenatti is expected to be indicted on 36 criminal counts by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles. He is charged with, among other things, defrauding a client by “looting a $1.6 million civil settlement for that man to pay for Avenatti’s personal and business expenses.” He is also accused of defrauding a bank in Mississippi via the use of fake federal income tax returns to procure $4 million in loans.