Does Captain America Really Die In ‘Avengers: Endgame’? The History Behind The Viral Theory

Does Captain America really die in Avengers: Endgame?

To anyone following the production of the latest Marvel installation, it has been nearly impossible to avoid the rumor that Chris Evans’ character will be killed in a final battle with Thanos for control of the universe. As Esquire noted, the theory has been floated from a few leaks, and Evans himself seemed to fuel it with a tweet when production wrapped up.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor.”

That led many to believe that it was the end of the line for Evans and his character.

Evans had already announced that he would be done with the role after completion of Avengers: Endgame, Screen Rant reported. Many fans believe Marvel will let the character go out with him, killing off Captain America in the movie.

Co-director Anthony Russo also fueled the theories in an interview where he said the movie will showcase Captain America’s “very complex humanity and vulnerability.”

While there is no concrete evidence behind the idea, the theories of Captain America’s death have become so widespread that The Hollywood Reporter even brought it up with actor Chris Evans in an interview.

Evans had joked that he thought it was a good movie, admitting he had only watched the first hour of it. When the interviewer asked if he tuned out after Captain America died, Evans played along.

“Right, exactly. After I die by Tony’s hand, I just said, ‘You know what? I can’t watch this.'”

#AvengersEndgame will explore Captain America's "very complex humanity and vulnerability," according to co-director Anthony Russo. https://t.co/BiA71p8PSk pic.twitter.com/LnWS5OKdFN — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 8, 2019

Evans later said he choked up a few times watching the movie, and again made reference to the theory about his death.

“It’s hard. Seeing my own death. It’s going to be a long movie, that’s for sure,” he joked. “The first edit clocked in over three hours. My funeral’s like an hour.”

The interview did a bit to fuel the rumors that Captain America will die in Avengers: Endgame, though many fans thought that Evans would never speak about it in such an open manner if it were true. The actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe usually play the part of good soldiers, keeping any secrets about the movies under tight wraps.

Fans of the Captain America comic book series know that the superhero had already been killed off at least a few different times. Screen Rant broke down the moments of sacrifice that cost Steve Rogers his life, noting that it seemed likely he was headed for death in Avengers: Endgame as well.