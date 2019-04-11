‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Phyllis Gets Shocking News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 12, brings a conundrum for Phyllis in her quest to take down the Abbotts. Plus, Lauren might be Phyllis’s friend, but she’s going to look out for herself and Fenmore’s first.

Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) plan takes an unforeseen turn, according to SheKnows Soaps. The entire thing hinged on Summer (Hunter King) leaving town with Phyllis, but Summer had second thoughts — and now she’s trying to figure out what Kyle has been up to. Plus, Summer also stymied Phyllis by accepting Jack’s (Peter Bergman) Jabot job offer. There’s no way that Victor (Eric Braeden) will appreciate his granddaughter leaving Newman for Jabot, but if Phyllis plans to get Fenmore’s away from Jabot at a critical time, it could cause ruin — which may leave Summer in ruins, too. Then, Phyllis also didn’t anticipate the deal Jack decided to make with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) after he found the listening device.

However, Phyllis’ most significant problem could end up being Summer. She really loves Kyle (Michael Mealor), and finding out about Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle might devastate her. This is especially true if she somehow ends up pregnant, now that they’ve slept together several times during their marriage.

Today on #YR, Jack and Ashley's feud take an interesting turn and Nate sports a new look. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Jr9csA4lUA pic.twitter.com/VlBJHKdmJg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 10, 2019

While Phyllis believes she can blackmail Jack into letting Fenmore’s out of its contract, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) looks out for her own interests. She’s not interested in being part of a shady blackmail scheme, and she just wants what’s hers — fair and square. Yes, the contract with Jabot helped Fenmore’s when it was in a bind, but things are going well for the company, and Lauren doesn’t want her business caught up in some crazy sibling squabble between Jack and Ashley.

It’s time for Lauren to get the company back where it belongs — firmly in her hands. She is going to ensure that Jack cannot raze it to help prop up a struggling Jabot at this point. The whole new plan relies heavily on Fenmore’s clothing and other lifestyle products, while Jabot doesn’t have products. Yes, Jack is supposedly paying Ashley money to merge Jabot and My Beauty, but he certainly has some ulterior motive that will become clear soon. Lauren doesn’t want Fenmore’s caught in the crossfire.

Jack’s risky moves with Ashley put Fenmore’s at considerable risk, and Lauren has had enough. She will get her brand taken care of no matter what else has to happen — maybe even hurting her friendship with Phyllis.