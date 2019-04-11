Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Finding A Secret Room Filled With OJ Simpson’s Evidence

Kim Kardashian spoke out about finding a secret room filled with evidence from the OJ Simpson trial in the library of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was part of the legal team defending the former NFL star.

The 38-year-old said during an interview for Vogue magazine that she came across the hidden room in the family home’s library at the time of the 1995 trial when she was only 15. Her father, who died in 2003 at the age of 59, was one of OJ’s attorneys when he was charged for murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. “The Juice” was acquitted in what was dubbed the “Trial of the Century,” in part due to the efforts of Kim’s father, along with lawyers Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“On the weekends they used our home as an office, with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, referring to the group of attorneys dubbed “The Dream Team.”

“My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his OJ evidence books,” she added, admitting that she would look through some of the evidence. “On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics.”

Kim’s father Robert had been a longtime friend of Simpson before he was enlisted to defend him during the nine-month trial that came to a conclusion in October 1995 when the jury decided that he was not guilty of the crime. However, the case still manages to divide opinions up to this day, in part because many believe the evidence against OJ was overwhelming despite his acquittal. The football player’s high-profile trial was the most-viewed judicial proceeding in U.S. television history, and it has been at the center of many documentaries and TV shows ever since.

Brown and Goldman were killed at her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994, just two years after she and Simpson got divorced. They were married for seven years and shared two children. As reported by The Daily Mail, both Goldman and Brown were stabbed to death, the Los Angeles Coroner’s report from June 1994 claimed.

While Simpson was found not guilty of the double murder after the much-publicized 1995 trial, Goldman’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit a couple of years later and a civil jury unanimously found “The Juice” guilty of battery against the two victims on February 5, 1997.