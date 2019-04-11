Julian Assange Swedish Rape Accuser Asks Prosecutors To Reopen Case

The woman's lawyer wants Assange extradited back to Sweden to face charges.

Now that Julian Assange has been removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, his Swedish rape accuser is urging prosecutors to reopen the sexual assault case against the WikiLeaks founder.

The Daily Beast says that it was the rape charges in Sweden which initially caused Assange to seek asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy back in 2012 to avoid arrest. Now that Assange has been ejected from the embassy and arrested by the police in London for skipping bail seven years ago, the alleged Swedish victim wants the case against Assange reinstated after they were dropped in 2017.

Lawyer Elisabeth Massi Fritz spoke to the Swedish press on behalf of her client to say that the investigation into the allegations against Assange needs to be resumed.

“My client and I have just received the news that Assange has been arrested. That’s what we have been waiting for and hoping for almost seven years now [and it comes] as a shock to my client. We will do everything we can to ensure that the prosecutors resume the Swedish preliminary investigation so that Assange can be extradited to Sweden and prosecuted for rape.”

The Swedish woman reported that Assange had sex with her while she slept and without a condom.

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who released reams of secret documents that embarrassed the United States government, was taken into police custody on Thursday after being evicted from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London https://t.co/1hVnjXihi2 pic.twitter.com/vczvi2iLXX — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 11, 2019

The Local says that Sweden’s director of public prosecutions Marianne Ny decided to shut down the preliminary investigation into the rape charges against Assange as he was not available for questioning. Ny stated that after Assange took up residence in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012, she could not proceed with the probe, but if he were to ever become available again, the investigation could be reopened.

Upon learning that Julian Assange was no longer inside the Ecuadorian embassy, Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren released a statement to say she was following the developments in reference to what’s next.

“This is news to us too, so we have not been able to take a position on the information that is now available. We also do not know why he is under arrest. We are following the developments.”

Isgren added that there is no reason that the investigation can’t be reopened as long as it is with the statute of limitations, which in this case would run out mid-August 2020, as the alleged crime took place in the same month of 2010.

Assange denies the charges and in the past has referred to the woman as a “honey trap.” He says he feared returning to Sweden would lead to his extradition to the United States to face trial.