Julian Assange Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Computer Intrusion By U.S. Department Of Justice

Julian Assange, the co-founder of Wikileaks, was formally charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion due to what they described in a statement as “agreeing to break a password to a classified U.S. government computer.” Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday in accordance with the U.S./UK Extradition Treaty.

According to the statement, Assange’s charges are related to an alleged role in what the Department of Justice described as “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States.”

The event in question dates back to March of 2010, when Assange allegedly conspired with Chelsea Manning, who at the time was an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, in order to discover the passwords on U.S. Department of Defense computers that would then grant them access to a secret government network where they would be able to unearth classified documents and communications. Manning used her access to the network to download information to provide for Wikileaks, while the ability to use other passwords would allow the source of such a leak to be more difficult to identify.

The Department of Justice claimed that during this period, Assange and Manning were in direct communication, with Assange serving as a source of encouragement in order to push Manning into providing more information, at one point allegedly telling the intelligence analyst, “Curious eyes never run dry in my experience.”