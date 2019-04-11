Katy Perry Might Be Getting Her Own Las Vegas Residency

According to Music News, Katy Perry has reportedly met with Las Vegas casino bosses to discuss a possible residency.

Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported that the “Chained To The Rhythm” hitmaker is planning to fill up her diary by performing in Sin City.

“Sources tell the publication she met with officials from Caesars Palace hotel and casino on Friday to discuss a residency deal and took a tour of the resort’s 4,300 capacity Colosseum venue,” Music News have noted.

If Perry agrees to do a Vegas residency, she will join the likes of Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Mariah Carey who have all signed themselves up in recent years.

Recently, Britney Spears was set to stage a whole new show titled “Britney: Domination” but canceled due to her father’s health. She is currently taking time out as she checked into a mental health facility.

Katy Perry embarked on a world named, “Witness” which supported the album of the same title. The tour consisted of 115 shows which went across six continents. It visited North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. The tour started in 2017 in Montreal, Canada at the Bell Centre and ended in Auckland, New Zealand at the Spark Arena. Support acts throughout the tour included the likes of Noah Cyrus, Bebe Rexha, Zedd, and Hailee Steinfeld to name a few.

Katy Perry’s music career kickstarted in 2008 when she released the single, “I Kissed A Girl.” The song became a worldwide No. 1 smash selling over 5 million worldwide. It topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, and Germany to name a few. Her debut album, One Of The Boys peaked at No. 9 in the U.S. and sold over 7 million copies worldwide. It’s other singles, “Hot n Cold”, “Thinking of You,” and “Waking Up In Vegas” helped towards its huge sales.

Her second studio album, Teenage Dream, remains her most successful era. The album topped the charts around the globe and achieved five No. 1 singles — “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” The album has sold over six million records worldwide. To support the album, she went on her first arena tour titled the “California Dreams Tour.”

Since 2012, she has had three more U.S. No. 1 singles — “Part of Me,” “Roar,” and “Dark Horse.”

In 2014, she released Prism which sold over 4 million copies worldwide and in 2017, she released Witness which became her third consecutive No. 1 album in the States.

On Instagram, Katy Perry has 78.6 million followers. On Twitter, she has 107 million followers.